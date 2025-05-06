China sees surge in holiday travel and spending, but netizens question official data amid economic strains

Beijing [China] May 6 : China experienced a significant increase in tourist numbers and robust consumer spending during the five-day Labour Day holiday; however, users on Chinese social media have raised doubts about the reliability of these figures, pointing to various economic challenges and a drop in exports, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Data from China's Ministry of Transport indicated that the average daily cross-regional passenger traffic reached 293 million trips, a rise of 8 per cent compared to the previous year, while the revenue from major retail and dining sectors grew by 6.3 per cent during the holiday, according to RFA.

In contrast to reports from Chinese state media, the overall consumer mood and market conditions during this year's May Day holiday were significantly worse than in previous years. Once-bustling shopping areas were noticeably lacking in the typical number of enthusiastic shoppers, with budget-conscious travellers opting for more affordable ways to get around, as highlighted by the RFA report.

The experience of middle and lower-income groups, who are "on holiday but without funds," starkly contrasts with the state media's portrayal of a "boom in spending," according to netizens cited in the RFA report.

Zhang, a resident of Wuhan, stated that there were few shoppers when he visited the popular Wangfujing shopping center on Zhongshan Avenue. "It was quite empty, and there weren't many people around. The atmosphere is not as lively as before. Prices have increased; even the cost of medication has gone up," Zhang was quoted in the RFA report.

Last month, RFA reported that businesses in key export areas of southeastern China were declaring factory "holidays," resulting in a halt to production and reductions in employee salaries and working hours. More than half of the export companies in Zhejiang planned to take an extended break following the Labour Day holiday on May 1, as cited in the RFA report.

