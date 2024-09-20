China: Shanghai struck by second typhoon following record storm

Shanghai [China], September 20 : Flooding affected roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai on Friday as the city faced its second typhoon in a week, with rainfall breaking local records in certain areas.

Typhoon Pulasan struck just days after Bebinca, the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since 1949, caused significant damage on Monday. Taking landfall on Thursday night, Typhoon Pulasan brought maximum winds of 83 km/h, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The city evacuated around 112,000 residents, while some ferry and train services were temporarily suspended. Videos shared on social media depicted residents wading through calf-deep water in various neighbourhoods, although there have been no reports of severe damage or casualties thus far.

Two weather stations recorded over 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours, marking the highest amounts recorded in their districts since monitoring began. Approximately a dozen vehicles broke down in that area due to the flooding, as shown in the video.

Many regions that experienced flooding earlier in the morning were reported dry and cleared up by around 11 am, reported CNA. As the storm approached the city on Thursday, parts of Shanghai raised their typhoon alert levels.

The storm "is forecast to gradually weaken as it moves inland," Xinhua stated, though heavy rain persisted in the city on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, Bebinca caused over 1,800 trees to fall and left 30,000 homes without electricity, prompting authorities to evacuate more than 400,000 residents in anticipation of the storm. Scientists indicate that climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

China is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally, although its per capita emissions are significantly lower than those of the United States.

Shanghai faced major disruptions on Monday as Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest storm in over 70 years, made landfall with winds of 130 km/h. All flights at the city's major airports were grounded, and train and ferry services were suspended during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

The China Meteorological Administration issued a red typhoon warning for gale-force winds and heavy rainfall, leading to the closure of highways and bridges as a precaution.

