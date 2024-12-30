China targets Taiwan's youth with subsidised tours to Xinjiang amid human rights concerns

Taipei [Taiwan], December 30 : China has reportedly launched an effort to attract young people from Taiwan to join heavily subsidised tours to Xinjiang, hoping to divert attention from the region's severe human rights abuses, Radio Free Asia reported.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has long sought to bring Taiwan under its control, utilising both soft power tactics and, when necessary, military force. Beijing's "soft power" campaign has included offering paid trips to Taiwan's social media influencers and celebrities to promote China's political narrative.

Now, Beijing is targeting Taiwanese citizens aged 16-40 with a nine-day tour to Xinjiang, organised by the Xinjiang Provincial Federation of Taiwan Compatriots. The trip, advertised on Taiwan's popular PTT Bulletin Board, requires participants to pay NTD 24,800 (around USD 755), with China covering all other expenses, including travel, accommodation, and insurance.

However, the tour comes with a condition: participants must provide personal information such as Taiwanese ID card numbers, educational background, workplace details, emergency contacts, and phone numbers, Radio Free Asia reported.

This has raised concerns, with critics accusing the Chinese government of attempting to distract from the ongoing human rights violations in Xinjiang, where millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking groups have been subjected to mass incarceration, forced labour, and "re-education" camps.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese volunteer organisation Waker has come under scrutiny for sending volunteers to Xinjiang. Critics argue that Waker's actions are aiding in "whitewashing" the human rights abuses in the region. In response, Waker defended its activities, claiming it had never received reports of exploitation in Xinjiang and invited people to visit the region to "find out for themselves," according to Radio Free Asia.

This development underscores China's growing influence operations aimed at shaping international perceptions, particularly among Taiwan's younger generation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor