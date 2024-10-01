China: Three killed, 15 injured in Shanghai supermarket stabbing attack

Shanghai [China], October 1 : Three persons were killed while 15 people sustained injuries following a knife attack at a suburban supermarket in China's Shanghai, according to a report in the Al Jazeera.

The most recent attack, in a series of brutal stabbing incidents in major Chinese cities this year, this knife attack took place on Monday in the city's southwest.

Soon after the incident took place, the suspect, a 37-year-old man with the last name Lin, was taken into custody, the local Songjiang police branch said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to preliminary enquiries, Lin may have gone to Shanghai to "vent his anger" after a private financial disagreement, according to authorities. As China got ready for the customary "Golden Week" vacation, the knife attack took place, coinciding around national day on October 1, according to Al Jazeera.

The investigation of the case is underway. Further details are awaited.

A 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy was stabbed last month in the southern city of Shenzhen. He later succumbed to his injuries, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, in May, a man killed eight people and injured one with a knife in the city of Xiaogan in central Hubei province.

