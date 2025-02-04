China to probe Google, hits back with counter tariffs at US

Beijing [China], February 4 : China on Tuesday said it is launching an investigation into Google over alleged antitrust violations and is imposing additional tariffs on certain US products, in a move that is seen as retaliatory to the US administration's levy of new duties on all Chinese goods.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said on Tuesday that it has launched a formal investigation into US tech giant Google over a suspected violation of China's Anti-Monopoly Law, the Global Times reported.

Earlier today, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said that starting from February 10 an additional 15-per cent tariff will be imposed on imported coal and liquefied natural gas originating from the United States, state news agency Xinhua reported

Crude oil, agricultural machinery, automobiles with large displacement, and pickup trucks will be subject to an additional tariff of 10 per cent, said the statement.

Additionally, Beijing said it has decided to add two US firms, namely PVH Corp., owner of Calvin Klien, and Illumina, Inc., to China's "unreliable entity list."

The two entities have violated normal market trading principles, terminated regular trade with Chinese companies, and adopted discriminatory measures against Chinese companies, thus severely harming their legitimate rights and interests, according to a statement released by the country's Commerce Ministry.

The US government under President Donald Trump on Saturday decided to impose additional tariff on all goods imported from China on top of existing tariffs, to take effect after midnight on Tuesday in the US.

Trump said he was doing so for what he calls Beijing's failure to prevent the flow of illegal drugs.

China has filed a case with the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism to defend its legitimate rights and interests.

A spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce said today that the US' tariff hikes seriously violate WTO rules, constituting a "blatant act of unilateralism and trade protectionism". the spokesperson said that the US moves severely undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system, disrupt the foundation of China-US economic and trade cooperation, and destabilize global supply chains.

