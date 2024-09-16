China: Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai

Shanghai, Sep 16 Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, made landfall in Shanghai at about 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory.

The typhoon, with the maximum wind force near its centre reaching 42 metres per second, churned ashore at the Lingang area of Pudong district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bebinca is believed to be the strongest typhoon to land in Shanghai in 75 years.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Sunday activated the Level IV emergency response for east China's Anhui Province and raised the response in Shanghai and Zhejiang to Level III.

China's Ministry of Water Resources has issued a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Strong rain caused by the approaching Typhoon Bebinca will hit China's southeastern regions, and the water levels of some medium and minor rivers in the regions are projected to exceed warning thresholds, the Ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry highlighted the prevention of floods in small and medium-sized rivers and mountain torrents in the affected areas to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

