China unveils logos for three space missions in 2025

Beijing, Jan 20 The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Monday unveiled logos for three key missions in China's manned space programme this year.

The logos were for the launches of the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21, and the cargo craft Tianzhou-9, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the CMSA, these new logos symbolise the courage and determination of Chinese astronauts and their commitment to exploring the mysteries of the universe. A logo has been designed for each manned mission since China's first manned spaceflight Shenzhou-5 in 2003.

The CMSA has opened logo solicitation for the country's space missions since 2023 and has maintained this approach since then. As per the CMSA, crews for the Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21 missions will consist of three astronauts each.

Shenzhou-20 is set to dock with the radial port of the space station's core module, while Shenzhou-21 will dock with its front port.

The main tasks of the astronauts will include extravehicular activities, cargo outbound deliveries via the station's cargo airlock module, and the conducting of space science experiments and technology tests. In the second half of 2025, China plans to launch the Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in its southern Hainan Province.

This mission will deliver supplies for astronauts, propellants to ensure the space station's operation, various types of payloads, and more. China's manned space station project has entered its application and development stage -- with two manned spacecraft missions and one to two cargo missions planned annually.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhou-19 crew members, currently onboard China's space station will conduct their second extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the CMSA said recently.

Since completing their first spacewalk on December 17, 2024, the crew has undertaken a series of tasks, including inspections and maintenance of the space station's equipment, system-wide pressure emergency drills, and preparations for the second EVAs.

The agency confirmed that the three Shenzhou-19 crew members are in good health, and the space station is operating smoothly, providing optimal conditions for the upcoming EVAs.

