Taipei [Taiwan], August 8 : Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 57 Chinese aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and four official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) as of Friday.

The MND said that of the 57 sorties, 38 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "57 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 38 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Thursday, the MND detected overall 47 sorties of PLA aircraft seven PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around itself.

In a post on X, MND said, "Overall 47 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0810hr today. 32 out of 47 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier in the day, the MND said, "15 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have "courage" to stand with Taiwan and "deepen" their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasised the importance of backing Taiwan's democracy and innovation.

Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat, and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity.

