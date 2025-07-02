China ups military incursions around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], July 2 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 53 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese naval vessels operating around its territory as of Wednesday, 6 am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "53 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 37 out of 53 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

53 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 37 out of 53 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/HV8yTVCezg— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the ministry stated that the Han Kuang exercises are scheduled to be held from July 9 to 18.

What is the #HanKuang exercise? What’s different this year? This cute video clip will tell you.#HK41 #PeaceThroughStrength pic.twitter.com/G7VpdQbWb1 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 2, 2025

For the first time, two of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, have simultaneously operated in the Western Pacific, crossing the second island chain in what analysts call a major strategic escalation, according to Taipei Times.

Taiwan's National security officials told the Taipei Times that the PLA's dual-carrier manoeuvre aims to demonstrate China's growing ability to control sea lanes, project military power, and pressure regional players into reassessing their security ties with democratic allies.

The operations have drawn sharp attention from the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. On June 7, Japan's Ministry of Defence confirmed the Liaoning was spotted near Minamitori Island, Japan's easternmost point. Two days later, the Shandong entered Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near Okinotorishima, coming within 1,700 km of Tokyo.

Since May 19, both carrier groups have conducted increasingly assertive drills, each accompanied by additional warships and supply vessels. The Liaoning carried out aircraft takeoff drills, maritime patrols, and mock attacks in the East China and Yellow Seas, while the Shandong manoeuvred from northeast of the Philippines to Japan's southwestern Islands, later returning via the Balintang Channel, Taipei Times reported.

