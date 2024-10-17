China urges India to handle Taiwan question with caution

Beijing [China], October 17 : China urged India on Thursday to handle Taiwan issues with caution following Taiwan's announcement of the official operation of its new office in Mumbai.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it strongly condemns any form of official contact and interaction between Taiwan and countries they have diplomatic ties with and urged India to adhere to its commitment to the "one-China principle," which serves as the political foundation for the India-China relationship.

This came following Taiwan's inauguration of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Mumbai, the country's third office in India, on Wednesday.

During a press conference on Thursday (local time), the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said that India should "prudently and properly" settle the issues related to Taiwan and reiterated not to conduct any form of official interaction with Taiwan in order to improve the India-China relationship.

"There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China strongly opposes all forms of official contact and interaction between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China, including the establishment of representative offices for each other. We have lodged solemn representations to the Indian side," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"China urges the Indian side to strictly abide by the commitments it has made, prudently and properly settle the Taiwan-related issues, not to conduct any form of official interaction with Taiwan and avoid disturbing the process to improve the China-India relationship," said Mao Ning.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan inaugurated its third office of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

The new office will serve four major western Indian statesMaharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goaas well as the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as per an official press release.

Ambassador Baushuan Ger, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in India, and Director General Homer Chang of the new office attended the reception that day, as per the release.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Chia-Lung Lin recorded a congratulatory video for the event, highlighting the remarkable progress in India-Taiwan relations in recent years.

He noted that the opening of TECC in Mumbai at a key strategic hub in western India not only reflects the success of Taiwan's "New Southbound Policy" and India's "Act East Policy," but also represents the continued promise to enhance bilateral ties, the press release stated.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Mumbai is Taiwan's third office in India, following the establishment of the TECC in New Delhi in 1995 and the TECC in Chennai in 2012.

This development came amid the growing tension in the South China Sea as well as the increased military activities of the Chinese forces in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding areas.

