China urges US to stop blaming and engage in dialogue on fentanyl issue

Beijing [China], May 14 : China on Tuesday criticised the US tariffs linked to the fentanyl issue, arguing that the US is unfairly targeting Chinese imports. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasised that the fentanyl crisis is a domestic issue for the United States to address, stating that despite China's goodwill, the US has imposed tariffs that harm China's interests.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson further urged the US to stop blaming China and engage in dialogue based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit.

While addressing a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "China's competent authorities have released information on the China-US high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs. As for the fentanyl issue, China has made it clear more than once that fentanyl is the US's problem, not China's. It's the US's responsibility to solve the issue."

He added, "Despite the goodwill China has shown, the US wrongly slapped tariffs on Chinese imports by citing the issue of fentanyl. The move has dealt a heavy blow to China-US dialogue and cooperation on counternarcotics, and gravely hurt China's interests. If the US truly wants to cooperate with China, it should stop vilifying and shifting the blame on China, and seek dialogue with China based on equality, respect and mutual benefit."

Following trade talks in Geneva, in which the United States and China agreed to withdraw reciprocal tariffs for an initial 90-day period, US President Donald Trump on Monday had described the outcome as a "total reset" in relations with China.

Trump called the discussions as friendly, adding that the relationship with China is now "very, very good." The US President also hinted at a possible call with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the week.

While addressing a press briefing at the White House on Monday, Trump said, "The talks in Geneva were very friendly, the relationship is very good, we are not looking to hurt China. China has been hurt very badly. They were closing factories, they were having a lot of unrest. And they were very happy to be able to do something with us and the relationship is very, very good. Maybe I will speak with President Xi Jinping by the end of the week."

The US and China arrived at an agreement that they will withdraw their previously announced reciprocal tariffs and counter tariffs for an initial period of 90 days.

