'China, US should be partners, friends': Xi Jinping, says "this is what history taught us and reality demands"

Busan [South Korea], October 30 : Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reiterated his call for a renewed spirit of cooperation between China and the US, saying that the two major economic powerhouses should view themselves as partners and friends, stating that history and current realities demand cooperation rather than confrontation.

While delivering his opening remarks at a much-anticipated bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Busan, the Chinese President acknowledged the differences between Beijing and Washington, noting that the friction was "normal" considering both nations to be the leading economies in the world.

However, he emphasised the importance of steering the relationship in the right direction "in the face of winds, waves and challenges".

"It feels very warm seeing you again. Since your reelection, we have spoken on the phone three times, exchanged several letters and stayed in close contact. Given our national condition, we don't see eye to eye with each othe,r and it is normal for the two leading economies in the world to have friction now and then," the Chinese President said.

"In the face of winds, waves and challenges, you and I at the helm of China-US relations should stay on the right course and steadily sail forward the giant ship of China-US relations. I always say China's development goes hand in hand with your vision to make America great again. Our two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together. I have stated in public many times that China and the US should be partners and friends. This is what history taught us and reality demands," he added.

The Chinese President noted that both countries' economic teams had recently reached a "basic consensus" on addressing major concerns, particularly the trade issue, paving the way for constructive dialogue between the two leaders.

"A few days back, in the latest round of confrontation, our two economic teams reached the basic consensus on addressing our major concerns, which made encouraging progress, which provided the necessary condition for our meeting today. Mr President, I'm ready to continue working with you to build a solid foundation for China-US relations and create a sound atmosphere for the development of both countries," Xi Jinping said.

Xi also praised Trump's involvement in global peace efforts, citing his "great contribution to the recent conclusion of the Gaza ceasefire agreement" and his participation in the "joint declaration on peace along the Cambodia-Thailand border."

He also added that China had been helping Cambodia and Thailand "properly settle their border disputes" and promoting peace talks on other regional issues.

"Mr President, you care a lot about world peace and you're very enthusiastic about settling various regional hotspot issues," Xi Jinping said.

"The world today is confronted with many tough problems. China and the US can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world. I look forward to exchanging views with you on questions important for our two countries and the world," he added.

The meeting between the heads of the two leading economic powerhouses has provided an opportunity to stabilise relations amid ongoing trade friction.

Trump's tariff measures and China's restrictions on rare earth exports have contributed to global economic uncertainty, prompting both sides to seek common ground.

Ahead of the meeting, US officials indicated that Trump was unlikely to move forward with his earlier warning to impose an additional 100 per cent import tax on Chinese goods.

Beijing, meanwhile, reportedly showed readiness to relax restrictions on rare earth exports and resume soybean imports from the US.

Meanwhile, Trump, ahead of his meeting, greeted his Chinese counterpart with a handshake on a red carpet lined with US and Chinese flags, calling him a "very tough negotiator" and indicating that their dialogue would centre on long-standing economic disputes.

