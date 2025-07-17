China violates Olympic agreements, pushes propaganda to compete under 'Taipei, China' name

Taipei [Taiwan], July 17 : China on Wednesday indicated that its state-run media will continue to refer to Taiwan's team as "Taipei, China" in reports on the upcoming World Games in Chengdu, despite Taiwan's hopes that China will follow the Olympic protocol and use the name "Chinese Taipei," Focus Taiwan reported.

Taiwan competes in international sporting events under the name "Chinese Taipei" as per the Lausanne Agreement with the IOC. A 1989 agreement between Taiwan's and China's Olympic committees stipulated that the name "Chinese Taipei" should be used in Chinese-language materials for sporting events held in China.

Taiwan sees the Chinese move as a deliberate political provocation aimed at undermining its sovereignty, Focus Taiwan reported.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, stated that the Olympic protocol only applies to sports-related matters and not to news media or areas beyond sports events.

Chen's remarks indicate that media in China will continue to refer to Taiwan's team as "Taipei, China" a term Taiwanese authorities see as diminishing Taiwan's status instead of the IOC-approved "Chinese Taipei" in reports on the 12th World Games, reported Focus Taiwan.

His remarks signal that Beijing intends to ignore the International Olympic Committee (IOC)-endorsed terminology in its state-controlled press, continuing a pattern of eroding Taiwan's international status through semantic manipulation.

Beijing's refusal to honour this protocol in its media coverage reveals a continued strategy to politically isolate Taiwan, even in the realm of sports. Taiwanese authorities have condemned this approach as a clear violation of international agreements and a form of soft propaganda targeting Taiwan's identity.

A similar controversy arose during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, where China referred to Taiwan's delegation as "Taipei, China," sparking backlash from Taiwan.

Asked for comment, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said the IOC arrangement has been respected globally for years and should be upheld at the Chengdu Games. "We hope the Chinese side will faithfully adhere [to the protocol] at this World Games in Chengdu," MAC stated, according to Focus Taiwan.

With the World Games scheduled for August 7-17, the name dispute underscores Beijing's continued politicisation of international sports to marginalise Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported. Despite China's claims of openness, its actions once again reflect a deep-rooted campaign to erase Taiwan's global presence, even on the playing field.

