China vows to crack down on illicit spycam recordings after rise in hotel room voyeurism cases

Singapore, December 13 : In response to rising cases of voyeurism and the illegal use of hidden cameras in hotel rooms and guesthouses, China's Supreme People's Court has pledged to take stronger measures against the illicit recording industry, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

This comes after multiple cases of hidden cameras being installed in guest accommodations to secretly film sexual activities. The footage was then sold through online platforms, further violating privacy rights and fuelling concerns in the country.

In a statement released on December 11, the court shared details of four voyeurism cases, two of which involved hidden cameras placed in hotels and guesthouses. "In recent years, there have been cases of voyeurism from time to time, causing widespread concern in society," the court noted.

In one case, five individuals were involved in installing hidden cameras in multiple hotel rooms and guesthouses between April 2021 and January 2022. They used the footage, which featured guests engaging in sexual activities, and sold it through instant messaging apps, making a total profit exceeding 290,000 yuan (approximately USD 39,930).

The main perpetrator, identified by his surname Shi, was primarily responsible for installing the cameras, while his four accomplices provided bank accounts to collect the profits from the sales. "Shi played a major role and was the 'principal offender,'" the court emphasised.

All five individuals confessed to their actions and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from several years to a decade, along with fines ranging from 10,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan, reported CNA.

The issue of voyeurism extends beyond this one case. China has seen a surge in incidents involving the illegal use of spy cameras in recent years. In one notable case in Shandong province, over 100,000 recordings of guests were made using 300 mini cameras hidden in everyday objects like lamps, televisions, air conditioners, and electrical sockets.

The recordings were then live-streamed, resulting in the arrest of 29 individuals. The Supreme People's Court spokesperson acknowledged that the cases exposed the broader "illegal recording industry in China," which involves the manufacture and sale of these devices.

The authorities are particularly concerned about the dangers posed by the circulation of such footage. "Lawbreakers" use hidden cameras to "engage in criminal activities" such as extortion, cheating, and gambling, which "seriously infringes" on personal privacy and information security, according to Chinese officials, CNA reported .

These illegal activities are exacerbated by the black market, where explicit spycam footage is openly sold under names like "hotel spy cam" and "real-time monitoring," reported Chinese media.

The Supreme People's Court also emphasised the need for greater public vigilance, urging citizens to protect their privacy in everyday life. "We remind members of the public to stay vigilant and guard against privacy breaches," the spokesperson said.

The court further pledged to "strengthen cooperation and coordination with the relevant departments" and "resolutely cut off the underground industrial chain" that enables the sale and dissemination of illicit recordings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor