China wants control, not unity: Taiwan's President calls for nationwide resistance to CCP's aggression

Taipei [Taiwan], June 25 : President William Lai has discussed how pro-Taiwan and pro-China groups can agree to maintain solidarity on the issue of protecting Taiwan and resisting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The speech, delivered last night at the Hakka Youth Association in Taoyuan, was the second of 10 planned across Taiwan, as reported by Taipei Times.

Lai referenced the slogan of Taiwanese democracy trailblazer Chiang Wei-shui, emphasising that unity yields strength, urging political parties to seek consensus despite their differences for the betterment of the country.

He stated that all political parties should collaborate to uphold democracy, protect Taiwan, and oppose the CCP, regardless of how they frame their national identity.

Lai highlighted historical events such as the 1949 Battle of Guningtou and the 1958 823 Artillery Battle to illustrate that ethnicity and origins were irrelevant in the face of threats to the nation, while also emphasising that China's ambitions toward Taiwan are rooted in expansionism rather than the beliefs or positions of individuals or parties.

He cited the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) "Resolution on Taiwan's Future" from 1999, the 2004 "Resolution on Ethnic Diversity and National Unity," and the 2019 Development of National Languages Act to directly express that "the recognition of Taiwan and the ROC (Republic of China) should be mutually acceptable."

Lai reiterated that it is a personal choice for individuals to identify with either the ROC or Taiwan, and affirmed that all Taiwanese support democratic values while opposing authoritarianism and communism.

He also mentioned the "four commitments" articulated by former president Tsai Ing-wen, which encompass Taiwan's dedication to a democratic constitutional framework, independence from Chinese subjugation, safeguarding national sovereignty, and affirming that only Taiwanese people have the right to determine their future.

Lai brought up the "four commitments" to emphasise that political parties should be accountable to the populace and fulfil their obligation to maintain unity and defend Taiwan, as reported by Taipei Times.

As per Taipei Post, the president's first address centred on a "nation" that shapes "Taiwanese subjectivity" and establishes a justifiable cause for defence, while the subsequent conversation focused on urging national unity to collectively safeguard a democratic Taiwan.

This address served as a gesture of goodwill, building on Lai's earlier invitation to opposition party leaders to join in national security briefings, with the hope that opposition groups would be open to collaborating with the government to face Chinese threats, Taipei Times reported.

