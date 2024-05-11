China warns Philippines over explusion of its diplomats amid South China Sea row

Beijing [China], May 11 : Following the Philippines' call for the expulsion of Beijing's diplomats, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Manila government and said that "any hasty action" could "potentially harm" the Philippines amid territorial tensions in the South-China Sea, reported by The Manila Times.

Lin Jian, spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, issued the statement after Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to expel the Chinese diplomat who illegally recorded a phone call with the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command.

Jian said that if proven, this action could have severe diplomatic and legal implications, The Manila Times reported.

"The Philippines' response shows precisely their guilty conscience in the face of facts and evidence and how exasperated and desperate they have become. We ask the Philippines to ensure that Chinese diplomats can carry out their duty normally and to stop provocations and infringements," Lin said in a press conference.

He emphasised that the Philippines must refrain from making "reckless moves," which could only "backfire" on the Philippines.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Manila shared a phone call recording between an individual claiming to be the "AFP WesCom chief" and a Chinese diplomat with selected media organisations.

They reportedly agreed on four points under a "new model" for managing disputes in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). However, the authenticity of the recording has not been confirmed, according to The Manila Times.

Defence Secretary Teodoro strongly urged the DFA to initiate a thorough investigation into the alleged recording and noted the gravity of the situation and the need for swift action.

NSA Ano further said that the Chinese officials may have violated Philippine laws, particularly the Anti-Wire Tapping Act, and breached diplomatic protocols and conventions.

The expulsion of Chinese diplomats comes a week after China harassed and shot water cannons at a Filipino humanitarian mission headed to Scarborough Shoal, a flashpoint in the region.

