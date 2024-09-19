China will be "high on agenda" at Quad Summit: White House

Washington, DC [US], September 19 : China will certainly be "high on the agenda" at the Quad Summit set to be hosted by US President Joe Biden in Delaware's Wilmington on September 21, US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Wednesday (local time).

While addressing a press briefing, Kirby stressed that it would be irresponsible if the Quad leaders do not hold talks about the challenges that exist in the region caused by China.

When asked to what extent China will be a focus of the Quad Summit, Kirby stated, "I think it'll certainly be high on the agenda. I mean, there's not an opportunity when you get together with these particular leaders, the Indo-Pacific, Quad, where you in fact it would be irresponsible if they didn't talk about the challenges that still exist in the region caused by aggressive PRC military action for instance, unfair trade practices, tensions over the Taiwan Strait. I have no doubt that that all those issues will come up."

Biden is set to host the fourth in-person Quad Leaders summit in Delaware on September 21 and is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It is the first time Biden will host foreign leaders in his hometown.

When asked whether Quad nations view China as a threat to the Indo-Pacific region, John Kirby said, "I think you'd have to talk to the leaders about their particular view of the PRC. But, I think we all have a common understanding about the challenges that the PRC is posing, but each of them is a sovereign country; they get to decide for themselves what their relationship is going to be with the PRC and how that looks; each of them has a different relationship with the PRC, including us."

John Kirby said that Biden will meet Quad leaders individually and the four together in a larger plenary session where they will discuss expanding cooperation on various critically important issues.

Speaking about the upcoming Quad Summit, he said, "The President will meet individually with each of them, and then we'll also gather together in a larger plenary session where they will discuss expanding cooperation across a range of critically important issues. We believe that you'll see coming out of this summit that the Quad is more strategically aligned and more relevant than ever before."

"I think you can expect a robust agenda aimed at delivering concrete benefits to the people of the region as they all identify priorities such as health, security, natural disaster response, maritime security, quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technologies, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity. You'll also see some announcements that demonstrate our intention to make sure that this special partnership the Quad endures and in fact thrives over the long term. We'll have more details, of course to share on the specific deliverables as we get a little closer to the weekend," he added.

When asked if Biden intends to press PM Modi on human rights during their bilateral meeting, Kirby responded, "There's not a conversation that he has with foreign leaders where he doesn't talk about the importance of respecting human and civil rights and that includes with Prime Minister Modi. He did when the Prime Minister was here in the United States and and I'm sure that, as appropriate, he'll do going forward. I'm not going to get ahead of the conversation but he never shies away from talking about our concerns over human and civil rights anywhere in the world."

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countriesAustralia, India, Japan, and the United States. It is pertinent to note that in recent years, Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, and Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.

PM Modi will be in the United States from September 21 to 23, during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.PM Modi will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

PM Modi will address 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22 in New York.

He would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries, according to the MEA release. He is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.

