China willing to mediate in Ukraine crisis: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expressed China's willingness to mediate in the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

He said that China can work to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks while addressing a press briefing on China's foreign policy and international relations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"China is prepared to continue playing a constructive role to facilitate dialogue for peace and work alongside the international community," Wang Yi said. He expressed readiness to carry out necessary mediation (between Russia and Ukraine).

Emphasizing the need for a negotiated settlement, Wang said, "China believes that talks should continue during a tense situation." He added that the wider the disagreement, the greater is the need to sit down and hold negotiations.

Wang Yi reiterated the close ties between Russia and China and said that the relationship between the Chinese and the Russians is "rock solid" and that the two countries will continue their close partnership.

"No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination," Wang Yi said.

The Chinese minister also announced humanitarian aid to Ukraine, saying, "I wish to announce that the Red Cross society of china will provide Ukraine with a tranche of emergency humanitarian supplies as soon as possible."

Russia and Ukraine had agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus on March 4.

Russia's delegation has left for Belarus for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine which are expected today to try a negotiated settlement and end the conflict, reported Sputnik News Agency.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US and its European allies have introduced sanctions targeting several major Russian banks and high-rank Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, besides ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system.

A number of countries, including Japan, South Korea and Australia, have also slapped financial sanctions and travel bans against Russia. They are mulling new targeted penalties to freeze assets and restrict travel against Russia's most influential political and military officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

