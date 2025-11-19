China's aggressive posturing sparks security fears for Japanese nationals

Tokyo [Japan], November 19 : Japan has urged its citizens living in or visiting China to exercise heightened caution as political friction intensifies over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent comments on Taiwan. The Japanese government advised avoiding crowds, watching surroundings closely, and refraining from travelling alone, reflecting rising unease amid China's aggressive rhetoric, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, the dispute erupted when Takaichi stated that any Chinese military action against Taiwan posing a "survival-threatening situation" to Japan would necessitate a Japanese military response. China reacted sharply, summoning Japanese officials and demanding that Tokyo retract the statement. Japan's top spokesperson, Minoru Kihara, made clear that the meeting "did not alter" Tokyo's position, though Japan still hoped the tension could be addressed through dialogue.

China's claim over the self-governed island remains uncompromising, and Taiwan rejects all assertions of Chinese sovereignty. The situation worsened after a Chinese diplomat in Japan posted an online threat directed at Takaichi, prompting a diplomatic protest from Tokyo. Although the message was later removed, Chinese media continued to criticise Japan's new prime minister harshly.

Japan's embassy in China issued detailed alerts, warning nationals to be wary of "suspicious groups", especially when travelling with children. Parallel to this, Beijing instructed its citizens to avoid travel to Japan, a move that could significantly harm Japan's tourism sector. Chinese travellers form nearly a quarter of Japan's foreign tourist arrivals, and stocks tied to tourism have already fallen sharply. More than 10 Chinese airlines, including major state carriers, are now offering free refunds for Japan routes through December, while Sichuan Airlines has suspended its Chengdu-Sapporo route until March. Chinese distributors have also halted screenings of Japanese films, as The Epoch Times reported.

Japan's economic security minister, Kimi Onoda, warned that reliance on China for critical minerals is increasingly risky. Meanwhile, Chinese coast guard ships entered waters around the contested Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, provoking a response from Japan's maritime forces. The United States reiterated that its defence commitments to Japan extend to these islands, as reported by The Epoch Times.

