China's Corona Vaccine Leukemia: Chinese covid vaccine causes leukemia, says report

After the outbreak of covid, China is once again embroiled in controversy. China's National Health Commission (NHC) has issued a secret report that leukemia (leukemia) is being caused by the corona vaccine in China. The release of the report's documents shows how dangerous the Chinese vaccine is.

Many had leukemia due to the Chinese corona vaccine, the report said. The NHC had warned Chinese authorities that many vaccinated citizens were complaining of leukemia. Copies of the NHC have been sent to 18 provinces, including Hebei, Liaoning, Sichuan, Shanxi and others, ANI reports.

Families with leukemia are sharing their experiences through Wei Chat. The report by the China National Health Commission states that the CCP has begun taking action to stifle the voices of these people.

China has also been supplying large quantities of the vaccine to foreign countries. People in these countries are also more likely to experience this serious side effect. The World Health Organization (WHO) certified the Synofarm vaccine and the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. Both vaccines have been developed by Chinese pharmaceutical companies.

According to a November 2021 Bloomberg report, China exported more than 1.5 billion doses of covid vaccine worldwide. This has caused a stir all over the world.