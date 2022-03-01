China's economic interests in Ukraine have grown in recent years

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's business and economic interests have grown in Ukraine in recent years.

After collation, it was found that many A-share listed companies have business layouts in Ukraine. In terms of different industries, Chinese wind power companies have been more active in investing in Ukraine in recent years, reported Chinese social media platform Weibo.

In the agriculture, grain and oil sectors, many companies have subsidiaries or product sales in Ukraine.

In addition, listed companies such as Beinken Energy, Xinjiang Communications Construction Group, and Weldatlantic Group also have business operations or product sales in Ukraine, reported Weibo.

Due to its strategic location, Ukraine is very important for China, it's a gateway for Beijing in Europe owing to the free trade deal between Ukraine and the European Union and abundant supply of mineral and agricultural resources.

Ukraine is an important hub within the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature infrastructure and foreign policy project, which Kyiv joined in 2017.

However, the escalation of the situation in Russia and Ukraine affects the nerves of the capital market.

China has expressed concern about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine and called for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue.

( With inputs from ANI )

