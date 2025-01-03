China’s Foreign Ministry Responds to HMPV Flu Concerns, Assures Safety for Foreigners

In recent days, reports of a massive HMPV flu outbreak in China have been circulating, particularly in India and Indonesia. However, health officials maintain that such outbreaks are an annual occurrence during the winter months. China has been experiencing severe cold weather for the past few months. On Friday, the Chinese government downplayed reports of a significant flu outbreak overwhelming hospitals, stating that cases of respiratory diseases this winter are less severe compared to last year. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is safe for foreigners to travel to China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the media regarding the spread of influenza A and other respiratory diseases in the country. She explained, "Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere." While videos circulating on social media show overcrowded hospitals, she reassured the public that the diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale than the previous year. Mao added, “I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of both Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China."

She also referenced guidelines issued by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China concerning the prevention and control of respiratory diseases during the winter.