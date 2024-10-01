China's military provocation continues: Taiwan reports multiple air, sea incursions

Taipei [Taiwan], October 1 : Tensions between China and Taiwan are escalating day by day, with a surge in Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels encircling the island, fuelling fears of a potential conflict, Taiwan News reported.

On Tuesday morning (local time), the Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected eight Chinese military aircraft and two naval vessels around Taiwan.

According to the MND, of the eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern and southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity, as per Taiwan News.

"8 PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

According to Taiwan News, this latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months.

China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier in July, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused the Chinese government of misinterpreting a United Nations resolution to justify its military activities against Taiwan and drawing an inappropriate linkage to its "One China" principle, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Beijing claims that the UN resolution confirmed its one-China principle, which implies that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China.

