China's reckless expansion turning Tibet into a climate catastrophe, warns Stockholm report

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 : China's sweeping infrastructure expansion, militarisation, and resource extraction are driving the Tibetan Plateau into "severe ecological distress".

The study, released by the Stockholm Centre for South Asian and Indo-Pacific Affairs ahead of COP30, warns that Tibet, often called the "Roof of the World", is facing environmental breakdown with global implications.

Tibet's role in climate discussions is crucial, as its rapid warming is impacting water, food, and energy security throughout the Indo-Pacific, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the research notes that Tibet is warming at more than twice the global average, with glaciers retreating and permafrost melting. Grasslands that sustain Asia's major river systems are deteriorating, endangering nearly two billion people downstream. The Stockholm paper blames Beijing's state-controlled model of development, marked by highways, railways, airports, and hydropower dams, for prioritising speed and militarisation over ecological balance. It further criticises China's opacity and the suppression of independent environmental studies.

Evidence on the ground supports these warnings. In July 2025, China began constructing the Medog Hydropower Station on the Yarlung Zangbo (Brahmaputra) in Tibet, a USD 170 billion project designed to produce massive energy outputs. While Chinese authorities claim minimal downstream impact, India, Bangladesh, and several NGOs fear potential disruptions to river ecology, water flow, and regional biodiversity.

Experts also caution against the seismic risk, referencing the January 2025 earthquake in Tibet that killed more than 120 people and damaged multiple reservoirs, as highlighted by Phayul.

The growing concern over mining activities in Chamdo's Markham County and controversial incidents like a fireworks display in Shigatse by the outdoor brand Arc'teryx, part-owned by China's Anta Sports. Tibetan environmental defenders such as Tsongon Tsering and A-Nya Sengdra remain imprisoned for opposing illegal mining and corruption, highlighting the human cost of environmental advocacy under China's control, as reported by Phayul.

