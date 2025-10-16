China's reckless space ambitions poison Tibet again as Chinese rocket debris sparks toxic disaster

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 16 : Suspected remnants of a Chinese rocket reportedly plummeted onto grasslands in Mangra County, Amdo, Tibet, on Monday, triggering a massive fire and releasing thick, toxic yellow smoke that left residents terrified.

Video clips circulating online show flaming debris crashing into open fields as dense orange fumes rise into the air, with Tibetan voices in the background expressing alarm. One person can be heard shouting, "Oh my God, rocket debris is falling," as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, the debris likely originated from China's Long March-2D rocket, which had carried the Shiyan-31 experimental satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China on October 13 around 6 pm (local time).

Although Chinese authorities have not confirmed the connection, the timing and flight path strongly suggest that the wreckage came from this very launch. State-run outlets said the Shiyan-31 mission was meant to test new optical imaging technologies, marking the 599th flight of the Long March series. The incident has reignited criticism of China's irresponsible rocket launch practices. China has a history of letting rocket stages fall uncontrolled, often over inhabited areas in Tibet.

A similar case occurred in December 2023 in Drayap County, Kham, where falling debris sparked fires and widespread panic among villagers. Despite repeated accidents, China has failed to implement protective measures or issue pre-launch evacuation warnings for Tibetan regions, precautions that are occasionally taken in mainland provinces.

The orange smoke seen in the video is indicative of nitrogen tetroxide and unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH), two highly carcinogenic propellants used in Chinese rockets. Markus Schiller, a rocket analyst, explained that exposure to these chemicals can cause serious long-term health risks, as cited by Phayul.

Environmentalists and rights groups have condemned Beijing's negligence, noting Tibet's fragile ecosystem, often referred to as the "Third Pole", is crucial to Asia's river systems, chemical contamination from recurring rocket crashes threatens to poison Tibetan soil and water, endangering both human and animal life across the plateau and beyond, as reported by Phayul.

