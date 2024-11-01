"China's silence is striking," says Zelenskyy on deployment of North Korean troops

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 1 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning regarding North Korea's involvement in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and said that North Korean troops have not yet engaged in combat and emphasised that "this is a matter of days, not months," before they are drawn into battle.

Zelenskyy also questioned China's silence on the issue, highlighting that as a regional security guarantor, China's "silence is striking."

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I gave an interview to South Korea's KBS, stressing North Korea's official role in this war. It's not just weapons or workers in Russian factoriesNorth Korean soldiers are in Kursk, our occupied territories, preparing to fight Ukraine. This is a war of two countries against one."

Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's decision to involve North Korean troops in the ongoing war against Ukraine. He emphasised that Russia has openly partnered with North Korea, acquiring approximately 3.5 million artillery shells.

"More than two years into this war, and soon, we'll reach 1,000 days of Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine, against our people, our cities, and our very way of life. It is no surprise that, as the war drags on, Russia seeks to escalate in new ways. One of these escalations is the involvement of North Korean forces. Russia has begun to openly partner with North Korea, even boasting about this alliance. They started by acquiring millions of artillery shellsaround 3.5 millionfrom North Korea," Zelenskyy said.

He added, "Those artillery shells and missiles were used against our people, but now it's no longer just weapons. We have information that 3,000 North Korean troops are currently in a training camp, and that number is expected to rise to 12,000 soldiers and officers soon."

He further said, "North Korean troops have not yet engaged in combat, but this is a matter of days, not months. When deployed, they will be pushed forward, sustaining heavy losses, as Russia tries to minimise its own troop mobilisation..."

Zelenskyy also spoke about China on the current situation and said, "North Korea's actions aren't random; they have strategic goals. I'm surprised by China's silence. I can't say that China is on our side, but as a regional security guarantor, its silence is striking."

He added, "It may be time for an Asian Security Alliance. Both Japan and South Korea are strong, civilised nations, and reaching out to China could be essential in countering North Korea's aggression, as North Korea is actively pulling that region into a war. Their actions aren't coincidentalthey want Russia's support in return."

Zelenskyy also reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to upholding international law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war. In the context of North Korea's involvement in the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy emphasised that any captured North Korean soldiers will be treated humanely.

He said, "As for how Ukraine will treat captured North Korean soldiers, our stance is clear. Unlike Russia, which has tortured our POWs, we follow international law and will treat all prisoners humanely. We aim to use captured soldiers to negotiate the release of Ukrainians."

Notably, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday revealed that approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, with around 8,000 deployed in the Kursk region.

He further said that while these troops have not yet been engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces, he anticipates their involvement in the coming days.

The remarks by Blinken came during a press conference with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III, Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, and Republic of Korea Minister of Defence Kim Yong-hyun.

Blinken said, "We now assess that there are some 10,000 North Korean soldiers in total in Russia. And recent information indicates that as many as 8,000 of those North Korean forces have been deployed in the Kursk region. We have not yet seen these troops deployed in the combat against Ukrainian forces but we expect that to happen in the coming days."

He added, "Russia has been training Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) soldiers in artillery, UAVs, and basic infantry operations, indicating that they fully intend to use these forces in front-line operations. Should these troops engage in combat or combat-support operations against Ukraine, they would become legitimate military."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on October 28 confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, following reports from Ukrainian military intelligence that noted their presence in the Kursk border region, Al Jazeera had reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor