China's tech tyranny unveiled: WUC leaders reaffirm peaceful resistance

Washington, DC [US], October 10 : The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, concerning the ongoing struggle for Uyghur rights and global advocacy for religious freedom and peaceful resistance.

A new report by OpenAI, published on October 7, revealed alarming evidence of suspected Chinese government-linked operatives attempting to misuse artificial intelligence tools to design systems for monitoring Uyghurs and other so-called "high-risk" groups.

According to the report, one user allegedly sought assistance in developing a system to analyse Uyghur travel data and police records, while another attempted to generate materials for promoting software that scans social media for "extremist speech."

OpenAI confirmed both users had been banned, warning that authoritarian regimes are increasingly seeking to exploit AI technologies to enhance surveillance and control. The revelations have renewed concerns over China's growing use of digital repression to expand its intrusive security apparatus in East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and beyond.

On October 8, WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas and Centre for Uyghur Studies Executive Director Abdulhakim Idris attended a reception in Washington honouring Representative Mark Walker, nominated as US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. During the event, Abbas presented Walker with her acclaimed memoir Unbroken: One Uyghur's Fight for Freedom, emphasising the enduring resilience of Uyghurs in their pursuit of faith and justice under Chinese repression.

The same day, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin chaired a webinar organised by the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) to mark the International Day of Non-Violence. Titled "Non-Violent Struggles for Peoples' Rights: Lessons from History and Today," the discussion featured representatives from East Turkistan, Tibet, West Papua, and Assyria.

Arkin highlighted that true resistance lies not in confrontation but in preserving humanity amid oppression. The event reaffirmed WUC's commitment to peaceful advocacy, global solidarity, and the defence of universal human rights.

