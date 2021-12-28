China's Xi'an logs 811 COVID-19 cases amid surge in coronavirus infections

Xi'an, the capital of China's Shaanxi Province reported 175 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 811 amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

Xinhua news agency reported that out of the 175 new cases, 69 were found through mass nucleic acid testing and 105 were found among those in quarantine in designated places, while the remaining case was detected when the person sought medical help, according to a press briefing held by the Xi'an municipal government today.

Health authorities in the city launched the fifth round of mass nucleic acid testing at noon on Monday in a bid to weed out as many infections as possible, Xinhua reported.

As of Tuesday noon, more than 12.3 million people had been tested with the help of 5,077 sample collecting venues and more than 31,000 sample collectors.

To screen for more infections, health authorities in three districts of Xi'an will carry out all-inclusive nucleic acid testing once each day starting Tuesday, it added.

Authorities in Xi'an have upgraded epidemic control and prevention measures starting Monday, ordering all residents to stay indoors and refrain from gatherings except when taking nucleic acid tests.

Last week, China locked down the entire 13 million residents of Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor