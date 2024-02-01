Chinese activist projects anti-Xi, anti-Communist party slogan in public space

Beijing [China], February 1 : Chinese activist, Chai Song, has projected anti-Xi, anti-Communist party slogan in the public space, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

The 29-year-old lone protestor on February 21, just before the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, or CCP, and the Two Sessions in Beijing, projected a massive red slogan on the outer wall of the Wanda Plaza in Jinan, the capital of northeastern Shandong Province.

The slogan said: "Overthrow the Communist Party. Overthrow Xi Jinping."

As per VOA, for months, little was known about who was behind the rare protest and how someone managed to stage such an audacious act in authoritarian China.

Chai Song, a former real estate rental broker who fled to the United States last year, was inspired by the actions of Peng Lifa, who hung two banners on a bridge along a busy road in Beijing on October 13, 2022.

Unlike Chai, Peng was immediately arrested and is in police custody at an undisclosed location.

Chai said that following his protest, Chinese authorities immediately dispatched many police to arrest his girlfriend and two friends and cut off their contact with the outside world to reduce the social impact of the incident.

Until recently, he said, he has kept quiet for the safety of his friends, but now he believes that widespread public attention is a better way to protect them, as per VOA.

