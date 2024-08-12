Chinese apps pose national security risks, do extensive data collection, raise privacy concerns: Reports

Taipei (Taiwan) August 12 : Chinese apps, such as TikTok, have become potential national security risks for developing nations due to China's government policies, Focus Taiwan reported citing CNA on Monday.

Tzeng Yi-suo, an associate research fellow at INDSR's Division of Cyber Security and Decision-making Simulation stated, "Information security risks are national security risks. As long as the TikTok app is under the jurisdiction of the Chinese government, there will essentially be security concerns."

He stated that commercial companies collect data about app users and use algorithms to tailor relevant information and marketing.

He emphasized that this is not a problem in a democratic country governed by the rule of law, such as Taiwan, because if the information involves judicial cases, the government must follow certain legal procedures to obtain it, according to Focus Taiwan.

Several documents published online clearly show how Chinese apps are collecting data and using it for their purposes.

A report by The Guardian last year revealed the extent of TikTok's data collection, noting that the social media company increased the location information it collects to include altitude, which could indicate the floor of a building a user is on.

Another report published by Forbes in 2019 stated that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, collects extensive user data, including basic information, location, and device details.

It also gathers sensitive information such as IP addresses, login IDs and passwords, and even biometric data. In June 2020, the Indian government banned TikTok due to national security and data privacy concerns. The government feared that TikTok might misuse personal data or be involved in activities that compromise user privacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor