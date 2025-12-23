Chinese court sentences Tibetan activist Tsering Tso to one year in prison, suspends term

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] December 23 : Tsering Tso, a Tibetan human rights advocate, has received a one-year prison sentence from the Trikha (Ch. Guide) County People's Court located in Tsolho (Hainan) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in eastern Tibet.

She was charged with "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a vague accusation often employed by Chinese authorities to suppress dissent, as reported by Tibet Times, a media outlet based in Dharamshala, according to Phayul.

The sentence was announced on December 9, 2025. The court decided that her one-year sentence would be suspended for two years, placing Tsering Tso on probation. Despite this suspension, she remains under close surveillance and movement restrictions, and her attempts to legally contest the ruling have reportedly faced significant procedural hurdles, as noted by the Phayul report.

As reported by TT, she has submitted full documentation for her appeal to the Tsolho (Hainan) Intermediate People's Court, seeking a review of what she calls an "unjust" ruling. However, there has been no progress on her appeal, raising concerns about a lack of due process and potential collusion within the judicial system.

Following her sentencing, the Dharkar District People's Court issued a written ruling detailing a set of mandatory conditions that Tsering Tso must follow during her two-year probation. Referring to Article 75 of the Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China, the court specified that she must adhere to the constitution and administrative laws, submit to oversight, report her activities as required by investigative agencies, comply with visiting restrictions, and seek prior permission before leaving her city or county of residence or obtaining medical care.

The court warned that any breach of these conditions would result in further penalties under Article 77, Clause 2 of the Criminal Law, as reported by Phayul.

Tsering Tso has firmly denied the allegations against her. In her refusal to accept the verdict, the Dharkar District People's Court allegedly stated that since she did not conform to the ruling, her appeal documents would be sent to a higher court.

However, she later disclosed that she independently submitted all appeal materials through the online platform of the China National People's Court to the Tsolho Intermediate People's Court.

"The Dharkar District People's Court has repeatedly and unlawfully pressured me to confess guilt without adhering to proper legal protocols," she stated in a written declaration. "This represents a disregard for the nation's constitution, and for this reason, I entirely reject the charge."

She also claimed that authorities have impeded her right to appeal, cautioning that any collaboration between the intermediate and lower courts would violate national law. "According to the law, once an appeal letter has been filed, the Intermediate People's Court must convene a court session," she noted. "I urge that the appeal hearing be conducted publicly and that observers be permitted to witness the entire process," highlighted the Phayul report.

Since around 2015, Tsering Tso has been an outspoken critic of the discriminatory actions and abuses carried out by Chinese authorities against Tibetans. Renowned for documenting and protesting against unlawful behaviour by investigators and government officials, she has faced multiple detentions over the years.

On December 19, 2023, Tsering Tso and a companion were arbitrarily halted and searched while heading to Darchen County within the so-called Tibet Autonomous Region. After sharing details of the incident on social media, she was accused of refusing to cooperate with investigators and of uploading videos that supposedly "distorted facts" and disrupted public and online order. Following this, she was detained for approximately a week, as cited by Phayul.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor