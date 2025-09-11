California [USA] 11 Sep Hundreds of Chinese human rights advocates gathered at Liberty Sculpture Park in California's Mojave Desert to see off a caravan beginning a cross-country trip to raise awareness about the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) human rights violations and global influence operations.

According to The Epoch Times, the rally was organised by Liberty Sculpture Park in partnership with the Democratic Party of China, the China Democracy and Human Rights Alliance, and the Los Angeles China Democracy Platform. Nearly 30 vehicles joined the convoy at the start, with plans to travel through at least 12 US states before arriving in Washington, D.C.

In an open letter issued on August 31, organisers called on the American public to recognise Beijing's increasing efforts to intimidate and suppress dissidents living in the United States. They also demanded accountability from the CCP for its alleged cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has devastated lives worldwide.

Chen Weiming, the park's founder and a well-known dissident sculptor, is leading the initiative. On the day of the caravan's departure, Chen blamed the CCP for the global pandemic, claiming that it had infected hundreds of millions and killed more than 7 million people. He argued that while the health crisis has been catastrophic, the "ideological virus" spread by the CCP poses an even greater danger, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, the CCP's infiltration extends beyond political and economic spheres, warning that its ideological influence threatens democracy around the world. He called on the U.S. government and its citizens to remain vigilant and respond to the CCP's transnational repression with strong sanctions.

As highlighted by The Epoch Times, Liberty Sculpture Park in Yermo, California, is a prominent site symbolising resistance against Beijing's authoritarian regime. The park features several large-scale sculptures commemorating events like the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, serving as a rallying point for Chinese democracy activists.

The caravan seeks to amplify that message, urging Americans to support efforts to hold the CCP accountable for its human rights abuses and expanding influence.

