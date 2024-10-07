Chinese Embassy in Pakistan condemns "terror attack" near Karachi airport targeting its nationals

Karachi [Pakistan], October 7 : The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Monday condemned the October 6 attack in Pakistan's port city of Karachi in which at least three people including Chinese nationals were killed.

Pakistan news outlet Geo News said that at least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Sunday night.

The news outlet cited Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Home Minister for southern Sindh province, which includes Karachi, as saying that a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) had targeted a convoy of Chinese nationals outside the airport.

"Reports are suggesting that it was an IED explosion," he claimed adding that an investigation into the explosion has been launched and CCTV footage was being acquired.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan in a statement said the attack took place at about 11 pm on Sunday when "a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked by terrorists near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, the capital city of the country's south Sindh province."

As per Xinhua news outlet, the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement on a social media platform, while the Pakistani authorities have not confirmed it.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist act, express deep condolences to the victims of the two countries, and extend sincere condolences to the injured and their relatives," a statement by the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said.

It added that the Chinese side has been working with the Pakistani side to do their best to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

As per the statement, the Chinese missions in Pakistan have launched emergency response plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side tothoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan remind Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan to be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions.

The 'Dawn' newspaper cited police as stating that those injured included a foreigner and at least 10 vehicles parked nearby were engulfed in the fire that followed the explosion.

"Four injured persons, including one in critical condition, have been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC)," Dawn quoted police surgeon Summaiya Syed as saying.

According to Express Tribune, the explosion occurred in an oil tanker close to the airport.

"A large explosion ripped through an oil tanker near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Sunday, spreading thick clouds of smoke across the area," the Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report from the Malir SSP regarding the incident. In a statement, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed a huge explosion near the airport's traffic signal, as per Geo News.

