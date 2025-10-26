Chinese envoy hails "very important day" as India-China direct flights resume after 5 years on Kolkata-Guangzhou route

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 26 : Chinese Deputy Consul General in Kolkata, Qin Yong, on Sunday hailed the resumption of direct flights between India and China through the Kolkata and Guangzhou city route as a "very important day" for India-China relations, marking the first non-stop service in five years as the inaugural flight departed from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport.

"Today is a very important day for the India-China relationship. After five years of suspension, it is a very big improvement for the bilateral relations. We expected this for a long time, and it is very important for our bilateral relations," Qin Yong toldat a brief ceremony held at the airport.

The IndiGo flight carried 176 passengers and was celebrated with a ceremonial lamp lighting attended by a passenger, airport officials, and airline representatives.

The Chinese envoy described the resumption of flights as the "first fruit" of the recent high-level consensus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"From the Chinese side, the bilateral relation with India is very important and in past years, the meeting between our leaders has shown common consensus, and today the resumption of the direct [flight] is the first fruit we got after the two leaders' agreement," the Deputy Consul General stated.

The first flight departed from NSCBI Airport at 10 PM, marking the revival of direct air connectivity between the two major cities.

Qin also stressed the partnership over rivalry between the two nations, noting that both are long-standing leaders in the region and that New Delhi and Beijing should increase cooperation amid global trade concerns as important members of BRICS, SCO, and the Global South.

"We are partners. We are not rivals. We are long-term leaders of South Asia. We should learn from each other and promote more measures to enhance our exchange in all aspects. As important members of BRICS, SCO, and the Global South, China and India should have more cooperation not just for the bilateral market but for the international market. We got a very good restart," he added.

Airport Director Dr PR Beuria, present at the event along with officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and IndiGo Airlines, called the occasion a "great moment" and highlighted the significance of the new route.

"The flight was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp involving passengers, airline operators, and airport officials. There are 176 passengers on the first flight, and this will be a regular daily non-stop service operated by IndiGo," he said.

"It is a great initiative by the government of India. And as the airport authority, we are providing every facility. It will be a regular flight. Currently, only IndiGo is operating," the Airport Director added.

Beuria also noted that the direct flight would boost business, tourism, and connectivity between Kolkata and Guangzhou, reinforcing Kolkata's position as a key international aviation hub in eastern India.

Passengers on the inaugural flight welcomed the convenience of the new route. Krishan Goel, who was travelling for business, said, "It is a very happy moment for us. It will help us grow our business, and India-China relations have also developed. I have been travelling to China for the past 20 years. It is great news for us, and now the middle class can also travel to China directly. I appreciate the Indian government for this initiative."

"I am going on a business trip, and we get our products from China. Earlier, I had to change different flights to reach China through Singapore, and now, because of the direct flight, it also saves us a lot of time," he added.

Earlier today, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India announced that direct flights between India and China have officially resumed, marking a major step toward restoring normal ties between the two neighbours.

"Direct flights between China and India are now a reality," wrote spokesperson Yu Jing on X.

The first flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou took off today, while the Shanghai-New Delhi route will begin operations on November 9, with three flights every week.

Earlier this month, Indian carrier IndiGo announced that it would be among the first airlines to restart services between the two countries following the COVID-19 suspension.

In its October 2 press release, the airline said it would start daily, nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, 2025, using Airbus A320neo aircraft.

