Chinese envoy to India pays tribute to CPI (M) General Secy Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong paid tribute to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday.

Feihong was seen offering flowers to Yechury who passed away in the national capital recently at the CPI (M) party office in Delhi. He also signed the visitors diary.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al-Haija also paid his tribute Yechury.

After paying tributes to Yechury, Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al-Haija toldon Saturday, "It is a very sad moment as we have lost a very great supporter of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people...He struggled for poor people who were always looking for humanity... We participated in a lot of events together supporting the Palestinian cause."

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday paid his last respects to Yechury who passed away in the national capital recently stating that people like him "gave their lives for others."

Speaking to the mediapersons , Sibal said, "In this country, most of all the politicians only think about their benefi and when they would be able to come to power. Only people like Sitaram Yechury gave their lives for other people and not for themselves. He knew he would never come to power."

Further, Sibal added, "He was a very dear friend of mine. We have spent time together in politics and the Rajya Sabha. He used to mesmerise the Parliament with his interventions. The breadth of knowledge, the empathy for the ordinary people that he had is present in very less people. His demise is a very big loss for the nation."

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to late Yechury at the CPI office.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, and several CPI (M) leaders and workers arrived at the CPI (M) office in Delhi to pay their last respects.

On Friday, Union Minister and BJP national President JP Nadda paid floral tribute to him at his residence. Remembering Yechury, Nadda said that he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own.

Yechury's mortal remains were taken to the party's office from his residence in Vasant Kunj here. He passed away on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital after suffering from a respiratory tract infection.

