Chinese Finance Minister says country seeks to promote financial cooperation among BRICS countries

Chinese Minister of Finance Liu Kun on Friday said that the country seeks to continue promoting fiscal and financial cooperation among BRICS countries while speaking at the First BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in 2022.

China will take steps such as information sharing and conducting experience exchanges in infrastructure investment to deepen fiscal and financial cooperation between BRICS countries, Liu said during the meeting that was held virtually, reported Xinhua.

"In recent years, BRICS countries have maintained strong cooperation momentum and made important contributions to optimizing global economic governance and boosting the resumption and high-quality development of the global economy," Liu further said.

China is seeking to work with other member countries to achieve practical results in fiscal and financial cooperation to prepare for the 14th BRICS summit, which will be hosted by China this year, Xinhua said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Liu and China's central bank governor Yi Gang and saw the participation of finance ministers and central bank governors from other BRICS countries.

Earlier in March, media reports said that the surprise visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India was to make out a strong case for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the upcoming BRICS summit in China.

China is scheduled to host the BRICS summit in Xiamen in June this year.

BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

