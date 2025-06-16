Chinese military patrols South China Sea amidst Philippines-Japan joint drills

Manila (Philippines), June 16 : As the Philippines and Japan conducted a joint drill in South China Sea, the Chinese military held joint sea and air patrols in the disputed waters.

China's People Liberation Army Southern Theater Command organized joint sea and air patrol in the South China Sea on Saturday, its spokesperson Colonel Tian Junli, stated on Sunday, emphasizing that any military activities that stir up trouble in the South China Sea and create hotspot issues are fully under control, Chinese media outlet Global Times said.

In a statement released by the PLA Southern Theatre Command, cited by Global Times, Tian said that "the Philippines' act of rallying countries from outside the region to organise so-called joint patrols escalated security risks in the South China Sea and undermined regional peace and stability."

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Sunday that Filipino military units and their counterparts from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted the second bilateral maritime cooperative exercise in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

The West Philippine Sea is the portion of the South China Sea that is claimed by the Philippines as part of its maritime claims.

In a media statement, Philippines Armed Forces spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the bilateral maritime exercise signifies a major step in defense cooperation under the newly ratified Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan.

The June 14 maritime cooperative activity was held west of Zambales up to the west-northwest of Occidental Mindoro, within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, Padilla said, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

During the bilateral exercises, the Philippine Army deployed the newly commissioned guided missile frigate, BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), and an AW-159 "Wildcat" anti-submarine helicopter. Also sent to participate were a Philippine Air Force C-208 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, along with search-and-rescue units. Meanwhile, the Japanese deployed the guided missile destroyer JS Takanami (DDG-110) and an SH-60K "Seahawk" helicopter, showcasing joint maritime capabilities in various operational scenarios.

The spokesperson for the Philippines Armed Forces said that two Chinese military vesselsLuyang III (DDG-161) and Jiangkai II (FFG-579)were monitored during the Philippine-Japan maritime exercises.

"There were no reported incidents or close encounters. Both forces maintained a professional and secure operating environment, reinforcing their abilities to coordinate effectively in dynamic maritime settings," Padilla was cited as saying by the PNA news outlet.

She noted that the first bilateral exercise with Japan was conducted on August 2, 2024.

