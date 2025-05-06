"Chinese, Pakistani relationship well-known to world": Former Indian envoy to UN slams China for backing Pakistan on Pahalgam attack inquiry

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Syed Akbaruddin, India's former permanent representative to the UN, has sharply criticised the ongoing political tactics between Pakistan and China, highlighting how their close relationship continues to influence decisions in international organisations.

Commenting on China's support for Pakistan's demand for an inquiry into the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Akbaruddin pointed out that decisions in multilateral platforms are often influenced more by the political ties between countries than by the merits of the case.

While speaking with ANI, Akbaruddin said, "We need to understand multilateral organisations are playgrounds of geopolitics and therefore, countries will decide not on the merits of the case but in terms of their ties with respective countries. We know the ties between Pakistan and China. In 2019, when Pakistan was not even a member of the Security Council, it was China which tried to bring this agenda item for a discussion, similar to what Pakistan has done here. It failed then, and that was after Article 370 was abrogated. Yet, a permanent member could not succeed. So, the Chinese and Pakistani relationship is well-known to the world and people quickly understand."

He added, "This is a game that Pakistan plays regularly, it's a game that it falters at, it is a game that its only ally in such thing is its all-weather friend China but the rest of the world has moved on, it recognises Pakistan for what it is."

Pakistan had called for an emergency UNSC consultation under severe international pressure following the Pahalgam attack. However, in the closed-door meeting held in New York, UNSC members raised tough questions for Pakistan, sources in New York told ANI.

The members refused to accept the "false flag" narrative planted by the Pakistani side and asked whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terror organisation with deep ties to Pakistan, was likely to be involved in the terror attack, they said.

Sources said there was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and recognition of the need for accountability. Some members specifically brought up targeting of tourists on the basis of their religious faith.

There was no statement published by the UN body following the "closed consultations" that wasrequested by Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Council.

