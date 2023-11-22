Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend virtual G20 Summit on behalf of President Xi Jinping

Beijing [China], November 22 : Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit to be held on Wednesday at India's invitation the Chinese Foreign Ministry said adding that China hopes that the virtual summit can pool consensus and send a positive signal to this end.

Previously, at the G20 Summit hosted by India in September Li Qiang had attended on bhalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed the Chinese Premier's presence at the G20 Summit.

When asked about China's expectations from the summit, she emphasised the need for the G20 to address global challenges through cooperation and make a positive contribution to world economic recovery.

She said the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in September reached important common understandings on adopting actions through partnerships.

"In the face of the volatile international situation and sluggish economic recovery, it is all the more important for the G20 to reinforce partnership, address global challenges through cooperation and make a positive contribution to world economic recovery and global common development," the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

Further hoping that the summit can gain consensus, she stressed, "China hopes that the virtual summit can pool consensus and send a positive signal to this end."

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit this evening will witness a major gathering of world leaders.

Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited.

The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and review developments that have taken place since the conclusion of the New Delhi G20 Summit in September.

Following the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10, considerable progress on major G20 priorities as well as outcomes have been made.

