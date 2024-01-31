Chinese president accepts Mawlavi Asadullah as Taliban's interim ambassador

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 31 : China's President Xi Jinping has accepted Mawlavi Asadullah's, also known as Bilal Karimi, letter of credence as Taliban-controlled Afghanistan's ambassador and plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of China, according to an official statement.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted on his official X handle, "The President of the People's Republic of China, H.E. Xi Jinping, accepted the letter of credence of Mawlawi Asadullah (@BilalKarimi44) as the Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to China."

His post added, "Accepting the letter of credence of Mr. Karimi, President Xi welcomed him as the Ambassador to China & wished him success in his tenure."

During the ceremony, Karimi also met the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who congratulated him for presenting his letter of credence to the President of China, as reported by Pajhwok Afghan News.

Notably, Xi received the credentials of 42 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xinhua reported.

Karimi arrived in Beijing on November 24, 2023, and was received and welcomed by diplomats of Embassy of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in China and Yue Xiaoyong, the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China for Afghanistan, accompanying a delegation, the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

During the meeting, welcoming the interim Ambassador of Afghanistan, Hong Le called it an important step in the development of relations between China and Afghanistan, adding that China respects the national sovereignty of Afghanistan and the decisions of the people of Afghanistan,and neither does it interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan now nor has it interfered before, the statement also said.

