"Chinese President held very successful bilateral meeting with PM Modi," says Beijing journalist

Tianjin [China], August 31 : Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a successful bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of SCO Summit according to Wu Lei, Chief Editor at China-based outlet CGTN.

Wu said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had also highlighted that India and China are set to expand their bilateral ties.

"It's China's fifth time to host this Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin. And all are set, and we are really looking forward to the outcome of the SCO Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping just held a very successful bilateral meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they have reaffirmed that the two countries will move on to better bilateral relations especially this year marks the 75th year of bilateral relations," the CGTN Chief Editor said

He highlighted Xi's statement in which the Chinese President emphasised that India and China are partners not rivals.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed that two countries are partners, not rivals. They will expand their collaboration from security to economic ties and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Wu added the affirmation given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in highlighting that border issues should not affect the relations between both countries.

"Indian Prime Minister Modi also reaffirmed that the two countries should move on to boost their bilateral ties and border issues shouldn't be affecting the bilateral relations and the direct flights between the two countries are expected to resume and the hope to expand the collaboration from security to economic and people to people exchanges and as member states of the SCO as well as the BRICS collaboration. They are expected to share more responsibility as a global South partners," the Chinese journalist said.

Wu further said that both the leaders are expected to meet other world leaders and it is important as the world is becoming multipolar.

"They are expected to meet with global leaders and to strengthen the collaboration to uphold the multilateralism and especially when the world is facing a lot of challenges facing unilateralism, protectionism. So collaboration upholds solidarity as the key to tackle these problems," he said.

Wu said that this is the fifth time that China is holding the SCO Summit and this time, over 3,000 journalists are participating here, showing the importance SCO holds.

"This is the fifth time for China to hold the SCO summit and they going to deliver a Tianjin declaration highlighting the latest results, fruitful outcome of the SCO over the years. China has been rotating the presidency of SCO over the last year. Over 100 activities have been held from agricultural to training to cultural exchanges, even media collaboration. This time, over 3,000 journalists are expected to cover the SCO. You can imagine that the SCO really attracts a lot of global attention," he said.

Wu highlighted several activities that are set to take place.

"And these global leaders also expected to release a statement highlighting the world anti-fascist wars, 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's war against Japanese aggression and world anti-fascist war, as well as the founding of the United Nations. So it's a very important moment for the whole world to stand together to continue the collaboration and uphold the multilateralism," he said.

