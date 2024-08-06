Chinese propaganda of East Turkistan's re-education distortion of reality: Uyghur Rights body

Stockholm [Sweden], August 6 : The Svenska Uyghur Kommitten (SUK) commonly known as the Swedish Uyghur Committee on Monday criticised the Chinese government for spreading a fake narrative that claims that the Uyghurs in East Turkistan are being re-educated to counter-terrorism.

The Sweden-based Uyghur rights organisation called such propaganda a distortion of reality to propagate China's agenda against Uyghurs.

According to a statement released by the Committee, "The narrative propagated by the Chinese government, which claims that Uyghurs in East Turkistan are being "reeducated" to counter-terrorism, is a calculated distortion of reality, crafted to obscure a far more sinister agenda. These so-called 'reeducation centres' are, in truth, a sprawling network of concentration camps, where millions of Uyghurs/Turkic Peoples, including women, men, children, and the elderly, are subjected to systematic erasure of their cultural and religious identity. This is not an effort to combat extremism, but a state-sanctioned campaign of genocide, colonization, and forced assimilation."

https://x.com/suyghurcommitte/status/1820519429496828104?s=46&t=nbusnwoIYo9hUrDuoWfhwQ

While referring to a case study the same statement mentioned that a 15-year-old Uyghur girl was labelled as a terrorist and was sent to reeducation is a grotesque fabrication that reveals the extent of China's oppressive machinery. According to the SUK statement "This is not about national security; it is a deliberate strategy to extinguish people's existence. The forced indoctrination, organ harvesting, sterilizations, starvation, execution, psychological torment, and physical abuses perpetrated in these camps are designed to break the spirit of the East Turkistani people and sever them from their roots".

Historically East Turkistan, was an independent country, was invaded and annexed by China in 1949. Since then, it has been subjected to relentless colonization, systemic oppression, and what can only be described as a cultural genocide. The abduction of over a million Uyghur children, forcibly removed from their families and placed in Chinese state-run facilities, is a calculated effort to dismantle Uyghur identity at its core. These children are being stripped of their language, culture, and faith, and are being molded into instruments of the state's assimilationist agenda.

The same statement revealed that "The Chinese government's use of coerced Uyghur testimonies in state-sponsored propaganda is yet another layer of this deception. These individuals, speaking under duress, are pawns in a broader strategy to manipulate global perception and deflect from the ongoing atrocities. This is not a defense against allegations of genocide; it is further evidence of a regime willing to weaponize fear and coercion to maintain its grip on power".

The SUK also mentioned that China's dismissal of documented atrocities on the Uyghur community naming it "Western media lies" is a transparent attempt to evade its accountability. The SUK urged that the international community must recognize that China's actions in East Turkistan are not just human rights abuses. But they are part of a comprehensive strategy of genocide, colonization, and occupation, aimed at obliterating an entire ethnic group under the pretext of counter-terrorism. East Turkistan is not Chinese it has been unlawfully occupied and is now being systematically erased".

The SUK further mentioned that the global community in the face of these atrocities cannot afford to be complacent towards China. In the face of such blatant violations of international law and human dignity, it is imperative to pierce through the veil of propaganda and address these actions for what they truly are a calculated and brutal campaign of genocide, colonization, and occupation. The time for decisive international action is now, before an entire culture is lost to the annals of history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor