Chinese provocations around Taiwan up by 300 per cent, says US general

Taipei [Taiwan], November 10 : China has increased its provocative incursions around Taiwan by 300 per cent since May, US Commander of Pacific Air Forces General Kevin Schneider said, adding that issues in the region may put to test the administration of US president-elect Donald Trump, as reported by Taipei Times.

The General also said that China's tactics are just not reserved to China, but they show to the world that China achieves their goals, Taipei Times reported.

"Whether it's coming into the air defence identification zone [ADIZ] or crossing the center line within the Taiwan Strait, since the inauguration [of president William Lai], we have seen a 300 percent increase in those air activities," Schneider told NBC News, Taipei Times quoted.

From May to November last year, Chinese aircraft intruded into Taiwan's ADIZ 335 times, Ministry of National Defence data showed. In the same time this year, China entered the airspace at least 1,085 times, as per Taipei Times.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force has maintained the increased activity level since Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te was sworn in on May 20," Schneider said.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, was quoted by NBC News as saying that the flights are fully consistent with international law and common practices, adding that "the PLA's relevant drills are a necessary and legitimate move to crack down on 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Taipei Times reported.

Schneider said that China's tactics are bolstered by massive rocket force, air force, submarine force and cyberforce, which it uses to bully other countries in the region.

"My assessment is it's a pressurization campaign designed to win without fighting, and I think just to continue to impose costs, physical or otherwise, to present a fait accompli to the world," he said. "Not just to Taiwan, but to the world that Beijing can accomplish their objectives, and they continue to ramp up their activities, military activities, in conjunction with diplomatic activities, informational activities, economic activities, to win without fighting."

He added that the situation poses a challenge to the new US administration.

"Opportunist actors in the region may seek to challenge a new administration. It's something that we on the military side are ready for, and we continue to provide options back to our national leadership," he said.

Schneider, however said that the US still focuses on prevention of conflict in the region.

