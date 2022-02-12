Chinese, Russian diplomats discuss Korean Peninsula in Pyongyang amid US sanctions

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora and China's charge d'affaires ad interim to Pyongyang Sun Honglian have met to discuss the relations with the Korean nation and the situation on Peninsula, reported Sputnik.

The Russian embassy in North Korea said in a statement on Saturday, "On February 12, Ambassador of Russia Matsegora had a conversation with China's charge d'affaires ad interim in North Korea, Sun Honglian, in the Chinese embassy."

The diplomats exchanged views on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and shared their assessments of the state of bilateral relations with the friendly neighbour, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, reported Sputnik.

Matsegora met with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Cheon II on February 7 to discuss the international situation in the context of events around Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean peninsula is still formally in a state of war as Pyongyang and Seoul signed only an armistice, not a peace treaty, following the 1950-53 Korean War.

It was signed by the commanders of North Korea and China on one side, and the United States flagged by the United Nations on the other. North Korea has since made several proposals to sign a peace treaty, but all of them were rejected by the US, according to Sputnik.

( With inputs from ANI )

