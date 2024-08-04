Chinese Social media platform bans Tibetan language, Tibetans condemn decision

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 4 : The Tibetans living in Tibet and other parts of the world have expressed their concerns as the Chinese social media platform Douyin banned all content in the Tibetan language. The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) based in Dharamshala has strongly condemned this decision.

Speaking to ANI, TCHRD Director, Tenzin Dawa, said that Douyin company's decision to ban content in the Tibetan language has made it impossible for Tibetan netizens who use these platforms to create content and make a living from these platforms.

Tenzin Dawa said, "Recently we came across several videos of Tibetan netizens inside Tibet expressing strong discontent over the recent ban by Chinese company Douyin in China. So, Douyin company has resorted to banning, removing and censoring all content that speaks in the Tibetan language and that relates to Tibetan culture in general because of the recent ban a lot of Tibetan netizens who use these platforms to create content, share their lifestyles or run businesses and make a living from these platforms are now completely made impossible to continue what they have been doing so far on this platform."

She said that the Chinese constitution allows minority people to speak in their language and questioned the restrictions imposed against the language.

Tenzin Dawa said, "The Chinese constitution guarantees the minority people to speak in their language but why it's suddenly restricted? Do they have an issue with us being Tibetan? We are even willing to pay the company some amount but want to continue in creating content in Tibetan language on its platform."

"So, these were some of the concerns that were being expressed through some videos that were shared among the Tibetan community. So, they are also saying if the company and the Chinese authorities don't allow Tibetans to speak in their language then they will collectively pool money and sue the company itself because the constitution itself guarantees Tibetan people speak their language and the actions that the company has carried out is illegal," she added.

Douyin is not the only platform in Chinese cyberspace that has imposed a ban on the Tibetan language. Several other platforms like Bilibili or Talkmate where people can learn different languages have even banned the Tibetan language for quite some years. During the past couple of years, several other companies have made it difficult for Tibetans to share videos to showcase the Tibetan language, culture and traditions.

Tenzin Dawa said, "It's not happening with online platforms only but it's something that the Chinese government has been systematically doing especially under the guidance of Xi Jinping since he came to power with his aim to assimilate the restrictions on the Tibetan language as well as to completely eradicate Tibetan language and culture so it shows both offline Tibetans are being forced to speak Chinese."

She further said, "Private Tibetan institutions are closed down and then online where people want to speak in their language are being censored so it clearly shows that there is a shrinking space for Tibetans inside Tibet."

