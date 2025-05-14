Chinese state mouthpiece 'Global Times' account withheld in India

New Delhi [India], May 14 : In a recent development, the account of the Chinese state-run propaganda mouthpiece, Global Times, was withheld in India, as observed on Wednesday.

Upon opening the account of Global Times, the following message is displayed

"Account Withheld"

"@globaltimesnews has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand"

https://x.com/globaltimesnews

Earlier on May 8, Social media platform X had received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees, a statement by the Global Government Affairs said.The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent X users.

On May 7, India's Embassy in China had rebuked the Chinese media outlet Global Times for reporting that Pakistan's military shot down an Indian fighter jet and advised verifying facts and sources before publishing such reports.

"Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation," the Embassy of India in Beijing, China, said on X.

https://x.com/EOIBeijing/status/1920061713790968224

India on May 8 had categorically rejected Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian military assets and infrastructure.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread disinformation about damage caused to the S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and artillery-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations.

She emphasised that India unequivocally rejects these false narratives, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine India's military capabilities and instil fear among the public.

"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adhampur, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and Arti-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh forward ammunition depot, with heavy damages to other military stations being propagated across social media," she said.

"India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan," the Wing Commander added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Adampur Airbase on Tuesday was a testimony against the propaganda and lies being spread by Pakistan.

During his visit to the Adampur Airbase, PM Modi had said, ""Despite Pakistan's many efforts, our airbases, or our other defence infrastructure, have not been harmed. And the credit for this goes to all of you, and I am proud of all of you, every soldier deployed on the border, every person associated with this operation deserves credit for this".

Previously, India had announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

The action followed the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the accounts of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been suspended in India.

