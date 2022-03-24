Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3640 against US dollar today

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 82 pips to 6.364 against the US dollar on Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua News reported today.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

