"Chinmoy Das respects motherland like mother", his lawyer told Bangladesh court

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 2 : A lawyer representing Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das told the Chittagong court during the hearing on his bail plea that the priest respects the motherland like his mother and is not a traitor.

A court in Chittagong on Thursday refused bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, following the hearing held amid tight security today, The Daily Star reported.

The bail request was turned down by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam after hearing both parties' arguments, according to Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

Chinmoy Das, who is the spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagrani Jote, was arrested on November 25 last year in charge of sedition.

Speaking toover the phone, Monindro Kumar Nath, general secretary of Hindu Buddaha Christan Unity Council, said they will move High Court for bail.

The lawyers representing Chinmoy Das said he has always respected his country, Bangladesh.

"Chinmoy Das used to start his speech at any rally or gathering by saying that Mother and motherland are better than heaven," Advocate Apurva Kumar Bhattacharjee told ANI.

"The flag that has been accused of desecration was not the flag of Bangladesh. Sedition charge cannot be filed without the permission of the court. State permission was not sought in this case," Bhattacharjee added.

India has expressed its concern over incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and has urge the authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities.

Ministry of External Affairs had in November noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," MEA had said in its statement.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," the statement added.

