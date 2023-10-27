Chiyaan Vikram's film 'Thangalaan' announces release date

Chennai, Oct 27 After releasing the trailer for his high-octane action-spy-thriller film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram: Part One – Yuddkaram’, superstar Chiyaan Vikram announced both the release date of his upcoming film ‘Thangalaan’, which is slated to hit theatres on January 26, 2024.

The Tamil superstar took to his X account and shared the poster of his upcoming feature. In his post, he also shared the release date of the film’s teaser. Vikram wrote: “A fiery story of a bygone era that’s waiting to be told & cherished. #Thangalaan’ teaser dropping on 1st November & #Thangalaan arriving at cinemas worldwide on 26th January, 2024.”

Studio Green, which is producing and bankrolling the film, also took to their official social media handles and announced that the movie will be released worldwide on January 26, 2024. In addition, they also announced the teaser release date as November 1, 2023.

Announcing the film on their X account, the studio wrote: “Even the darkest mines shall glimmer with a golden beacon of hope. Unveiling the #ThangalaanTeaser on 1stNovember 2023. The realm of #Thangalaan will open its gates worldwide on 26th January, 2024.”

The movie prior to announcing its release date had unveiled the poster for Chiyaan, who looked completely unrecognisable in his new form as he immersed himself into the persona of what appears to be a killer tribal warrior.

This is a radical shift from how he appeared in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ or his upcoming spy film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ where he was extremely stylish and elegant.

Directed by P.A Ranjith, the movie also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and others in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Neelam Productions and Studio Green, and will have the music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

'Thangalaan' is based on a true story from the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

