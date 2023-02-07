Christian Laborer beaten to death in Pakistan's Punjab

A Christian labourer identified as Emanuel Masih was beaten to death by Mohd. Waseem, a land owner on allegation of stealing oranges from his field.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Khanewal area of Punjab province.

Waseem and four men approached Masih and accused him of stealing the fruits from his field, and started beating him which ultimately led to the death of Masih.

The eyewitnesses said that the deceased man belonging to the minority community was the family's only breadwinner and was survived by one wife and six children.

The people of minority communities in Pakistan, especially Christians and Hindus, are being treated with animosity. They are being persecuted and killed on petty issues.

Showing their concern over the persecution of Christians in Pakistan, the UN experts recently said they were concerned by the continued persecution and acts of violence perpetrated by State and non-state actors in Pakistan, fuelled by claims of apostasy and blasphemy, often targeting religious or belief minorities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor